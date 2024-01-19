Search

Govt moves SC against IHC verdict nullifying Imran Khan's jail trial in cipher case

Web Desk
01:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
Govt moves SC against IHC verdict nullifying Imran Khan's jail trial in cipher case

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday contested the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) ruling that deemed its notification for the jail trial of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the cipher case null and void.

In November of the previous year, the IHC invalidated the notification regarding the jail trial of PTI founder Imran Khan in the cipher case, where he faced charges related to leaking state secrets.

An IHC division bench, consisting of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, delivered the verdict on November 21, 2023, in response to Imran Khan’s intra-court appeal against a single-member bench’s decision approving his jail trial in the cipher case under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

In the petition filed today in the Supreme Court, the federal government urged the SC to overturn the IHC decision, arguing that the high court did not properly evaluate the facts of the case. The government contended that the IHC lacked the authority to declare the special court formed for the cipher trial of the former premier as invalid.

The division bench, in allowing Khan’s intra-court appeal, declared the law ministry’s notification “to be without lawful authority and no legal effect.”

The IHC, in a three-page short order, stated that a jail trial could be conducted in “exceptional circumstances” if conducive to justice, following the procedure provided by law.

The court also declared that the November 15 notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, after the caretaker cabinet’s approval of the jail trial, “cannot be given retrospective effect.”

Latest

01:48 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative surpasses Rs 351 billion in revenue collection

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 19 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.

Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 281.5
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.67 752.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 727.36 735.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.07
Swiss Franc CHF 323.03 325.53
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

