Pakistan allows tax-free import of fruits from Afghanistan

06:34 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
Pakistan allows tax-free import of fruits from Afghanistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has lifted sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan, starting from today (Saturday).

Reports said that FBR has not exempted apples from sales tax while grapes, pomegranates, watermelons and other fruits can be imported without paying sales tax.

The tax collection body has issued directives to relevant customs collectorates in Peshawar and Quetta in this regard.

Earlier, FBR received 20% sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan. The tax exemption will help Afghanistan boost its exports and stabilise its economy, which further stumbled following the Taliban’s takeover.

Pak-Afghan trade to be carried out in rupee, not ... 05:45 PM | 9 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin said on Thursday that Pakistani currency will be used for ...

More From This Category
HBL extends its ATM network free of cost to Finja ...
04:21 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
HBL is proud to be associated with the Pakistan ...
05:31 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
Helping sellers maximize their earnings in the ...
07:55 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
ADB projects Pakistan’s economic growth at 4% ...
07:41 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
EU maintains Pakistan's GSP Plus status
06:44 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Samsung set to launch TV line-up plant in Pakistan
05:29 PM | 22 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First teasers of Yumna Zaidi, Azaan Khan and Sajaly Aly’s ‘Ishq e Laa’ are out now
05:59 PM | 25 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr