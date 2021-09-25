Pakistan allows tax-free import of fruits from Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has lifted sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan, starting from today (Saturday).
Reports said that FBR has not exempted apples from sales tax while grapes, pomegranates, watermelons and other fruits can be imported without paying sales tax.
The tax collection body has issued directives to relevant customs collectorates in Peshawar and Quetta in this regard.
Earlier, FBR received 20% sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan. The tax exemption will help Afghanistan boost its exports and stabilise its economy, which further stumbled following the Taliban’s takeover.
