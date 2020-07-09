SBP revises banking hours with effective from July 13
06:05 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
SBP revises banking hours with effective from July 13
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday that all banks will operate from 9am to 5:30pm as it had earlier reduced business timing due to coronavirus that has now affected over 225,000 people across the country.

An official circular said that that new timings will be effective from July 13 (Monday).

“Effective from July 13. 2020, the banks/MFBs shall observe the following office timings till further orders. However, banks/MFBs may prescribe business hours for branches as per their business requirement subject to observance of SP business (banking) hours public dealings as notified vide BRPD Circular Letter No. 20 dated April 23, 2020,” it said.

