Hamza Shahbaz made opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – Former chief minister of Punjab and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has been appointed as the leader of the Opposition in the provincial assembly again.

The provincial assembly has issued a notification in this regard. The PML-N stalwart was first appointed the opposition leader after 2018 elections but he was de-notified in April 2022 after he became the chief minister.

However, his government was sent packing after the Supreme Court of Pakistan nullified a ruling made by former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari regarding rejection of PML-Q’s ten votes.

PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi, who was defeated by Hamza in July 2022 CM elections, became the chief minister of the province after the verdict of the country’s top court.

In its short order, the top court: "We find that the understanding and implementation of the said short judgment as well as the provisions of Article 63A(1)(b) of the Constitution by the Deputy Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Lahore (Respondent No.1) was patently incorrect and erroneous and cannot be sustained."

The order then declared Elahi as the elected chief minister of Punjab as it ruled that he had bagged 186 votes compared to Hamza's 179.