Nawaz Sharif breaks silence after top court sends Hamza Shahbaz packing

02:11 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Nawaz Sharif breaks silence after top court sends Hamza Shahbaz packing
Source: Nawaz Sharif (Twitter)
Share

LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has denounced the Supreme Court’s verdict, which declared Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election as null and void.

On Tuesday, a three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar, announced its decision on the petition filed by PML-Q leader Parvez Elahi against Mazari’s ruling.

The court declared Hamza Shahbaz's election as Punjab chief minister null and void and ruled that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is the new chief minister of the province.

Taking to Twitter, Nawaz Sharif wrote that the top court’s ruling has made a mockery of Pakistan.

Earlier, PML-N vice president also slammed the verdict, calling it a “judicial coup”.

Pervaiz Elahi sworn in as Punjab chief minister 03:25 AM | 27 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Soon after PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz was removed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, PML-Q's Chaudhry ...

More From This Category
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns of ...
02:38 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Bodies of missing Australian, Canadian ...
12:32 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Pakistan reports 630 new Covid cases, four deaths ...
11:59 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
PTI leader Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked
10:32 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
Pakistan rejects India’s fallacious assertion ...
09:02 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
Pervaiz Elahi sworn in as Punjab chief minister
03:25 AM | 27 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebs react to SC verdict on Punjab CM election
01:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr