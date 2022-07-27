Nawaz Sharif breaks silence after top court sends Hamza Shahbaz packing

LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has denounced the Supreme Court’s verdict, which declared Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election as null and void.

On Tuesday, a three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar, announced its decision on the petition filed by PML-Q leader Parvez Elahi against Mazari’s ruling.

The court declared Hamza Shahbaz's election as Punjab chief minister null and void and ruled that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is the new chief minister of the province.

Taking to Twitter, Nawaz Sharif wrote that the top court’s ruling has made a mockery of Pakistan.

پاکستان کو ایک تماشہ بنا دیا گیا ہے۔ تینوں جج صاحبان کو سلام — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) July 26, 2022

Earlier, PML-N vice president also slammed the verdict, calling it a “judicial coup”.