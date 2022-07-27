Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns of imposing governor’s rule in Punjab
Share
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday warned of imposing governor's rule in Punjab after the Supreme Court declared Hamza Shahbaz’s election as chief minister illegal and instated Imran Khan-pick Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to the top provincial office.
Addressing a press conference, the interior minister revealed a summary in this regard is being drafted. He added that if PTI-backed government banned his entry into Punjab, it will provide a strong reason to impose governor’s rule in the province.
He also shed light on the deteriorating economic situation in the country due to political instability. He said that the ongoing turmoil is a matter of concern as the US dollar continued to take giant leaps against the Pakistani currency.
He blamed the PTI’s constant protests for increasing economic woes of the South Asian country, adding that the Supreme Court’s verdict will further deepen the crisis.
He also revealed that PML-N’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign once the general elections are called.
Nawaz Sharif breaks silence after top court sends ... 02:11 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has denounced the Supreme Court’s ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi move up in latest ICC Test rankings02:54 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns of imposing governor’s rule ...02:38 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Nawaz Sharif breaks silence after top court sends Hamza Shahbaz ...02:11 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
-
- Bodies of missing Australian, Canadian mountaineers found at K212:32 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Noor Bukhari slams Humayun Saeed over age and ‘romantic hero’ ...10:11 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photoshoot breaks the internet09:25 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Bilal Lashari announces release date of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'07:50 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022