Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns of imposing governor's rule in Punjab

02:38 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Source: Videograb
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday warned of imposing governor's rule in Punjab after the Supreme Court declared Hamza Shahbaz’s election as chief minister illegal and instated Imran Khan-pick Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to the top provincial office.

Addressing a press conference, the interior minister revealed a summary in this regard is being drafted. He added that if PTI-backed government banned his entry into Punjab, it will provide a strong reason to impose governor’s rule in the province.

He also shed light on the deteriorating economic situation in the country due to political instability. He said that the ongoing turmoil is a matter of concern as the US dollar continued to take giant leaps against the Pakistani currency.

He blamed the PTI’s constant protests for increasing economic woes of the South Asian country, adding that the Supreme Court’s verdict will further deepen the crisis.  

He also revealed that PML-N’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign once the general elections are called. 

