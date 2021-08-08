Fawad Khan spends quality time with family in Skardu

Pakistan's heartthrob Fawad Khan is taking time off in Skardu with his wife Sadaf and children.

Spotted in viral photos, The Humsafar star is seen beating the summer blues with his trip up North. Fawad Khan is on his family vacations to Skardu along with his friends including the ace hair stylist Shammal Qureshi, Asad J Khan and Ammarah Hikmat.

His friend posted beautiful pictures from the trip. Fawad Khan’s fans loved to detect him in his friends’ pictures.

In one photo, Fawad was seen in vacation mode as he taught his son fishing in the blue rivers of Skardu. For his day out, Fawad pulled up a black bomber jacket paired with green pants and black cap.