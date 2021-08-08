Nawal Saeed’s new dance video goes viral

Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed’s dance video went viral on the internet.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a new dance video. In the viral video, Nawal can be seen dancing to the tune of Bella Ciao song from popular Netflix series “Money Heist.”

Nawal Saeed is known for her roles in dramas Aik Larki Aam Si, Yaqeen Ka Safar and Mah-e-Tamaam.

She captioned the post, “A wholesome day at @zencappadocia ✨ We entered the Cafe Zen at 11am in -3°C, in search of Turkish coffee and some warmth with all the stories we carried in our head. Emotionally charged, a bit heavy, and feeling more than required, which I still fail to understand counts as a weakness or strength. We sat there, had some pita bread sandwich and for the longest observed the existence of mountains listening to silence speak. After a while both of us chose to meditate and this is exactly how meditation helped us and graced us with snow ❄️ We spoke for hours and hours with the people at Zen, heard some beautiful Turkish songs, made them listen to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, danced to Bella ciao with their beautiful dog Zeno ???? And unwillingly left Zen at 8pm ????This also counts as an appreciation post for mau mau for always standing as a pillar through thick and thin @mahiii_baloch ✨ #GRATEFUL.”

Nawal made her acting debut in 2017 before acting she did commercials. She was noted for her roles in dramas Suno Na, Soteli Maamta and Bezuban with Usama Khan. She also appeared in dramas Yaqeen Ka Safar with Sajal Aly, Mah-e-Tamaam, Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja and Aik Larki Aam Si.