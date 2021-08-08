Former MNA Jamshed Dasti’s brother shot dead while presiding over local council

A brother of former MNA Jamshed Dasti was shot dead near Thermal Bypass in the Muzaffargarh District on Sunday.

According to the police, Mushtaq Dasti had gone to the Thermal Bypass area near Bihari Colony to mediate between two groups fighting over a land dispute.

Police say a man from one of the two rival groups shot Mushtaq dead when the latter announced his verdict. Police say that Mushtaq died at the scene.

Police say they have arrested a man named Ahmed Shah for his alleged involvement in the murder and a case is being registered against him.

On the other hand, the Punjab Police inspector general has sought a report on the incident from the regional police office of Dera Ghazi Khan. Also the provincial police chief has directed the police to arrest all those involved in this murder as soon as possible

Police shifted the body of the victim to a hospital for medicolegal formalities and launched a probe into the incident.

In a somewhat similar incident, Punjab Minister Asad Khokhar’s brother was killed in a gun attack at the wedding ceremony of his son in Lahore on Friday.