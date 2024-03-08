Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Embrace the Joy of Eid with GulAhmed's Exquisite Luxury Festive Collection

08:08 PM | 8 Mar, 2024
Embrace the Joy of Eid with GulAhmed's Exquisite Luxury Festive Collection

As the month of Ramadan draws closer, the excitement for Eid-ul-Fitr starts to build up. This year, Eid promises to be a vibrant affair filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments with family and friends. As communities come together and spirits soar high, it's time to prepare for joyous gatherings and memorable festivities

In the pursuit of the perfect Eid ensemble, www.gulahmedshop.com emerges as the ultimate destination for fashion enthusiasts. Renowned for its impeccable style and timeless elegance, GulAhmed has once again unveiled its Luxury Festive Eid Collection, sparking anticipation and delight among fashion connoisseurs.

Let's delve into the enchanting world of GulAhmed's Festive Collection, where sophistication intertwines with exquisite craftsmanship, offering a plethora of captivating options to elevate your Eid dresses. 

Adorned with rich hues and intricate embellishments, GulAhmed's Festive Collection exudes an air of opulence and refinement. From flowing silhouettes to contemporary designs, each ensemble is a testament to GulAhmed's dedication to unparalleled craftsmanship.

Among the standout pieces of the collection are two captivating ensembles that encapsulate the essence of Eid celebrations with their vibrant colors and meticulous detailing. Whether you prefer bold statements or understated elegance, GulAhmed's Festive Collection caters to a diverse range of tastes and preferences, ensuring every woman finds her perfect Eid ensemble.

GulAhmed has long been synonymous with unstitched festive wear for women, catering to the discerning needs of fashion enthusiasts. From elaborate designs to minimalist chic, GulAhmed's Festive Collection transcends conventional boundaries, embodying sophistication and trendsetting style.

With its fusion of modern aesthetics and timeless allure, GulAhmed's Festive Collection has garnered attention and admiration, captivating fashion enthusiasts with its innovative designs. In a world where attention to detail reigns supreme, GulAhmed's Festive Collection stands as a beacon of creativity and ingenuity.

Elevate your Eid celebrations with GulAhmed's meticulously curated selection of unstitched Pakistani Eid dresses, designed to redefine your festive wardrobe. A visit to GulAhmed's website www.gulahmedshop.com will unveil an array of exquisite creations, promising to leave a lasting impression at every Eid gathering.

In today's era of convenience and accessibility, GulAhmed ensures a seamless shopping experience, allowing you to explore and purchase their latest Festive Luxury Eid Collection from the comfort of your home. Be the first to discover the season's most coveted festive wear for women and share your sartorial prowess with friends and family. As Eid approaches, embrace the joyous spirit of the occasion with GulAhmed's exquisite Festive Collection. Let each Eid dress reflect your individual style and personality as you revel in the festivities and create cherished memories with your loved ones.

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

08:42 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Punjab Safe Cities Authority Jobs 2024; salary package, age limit, ...

08:24 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Four militants killed in counterterrorism operation in North ...

08:08 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Embrace the Joy of Eid with GulAhmed's Exquisite Luxury Festive ...

06:51 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024: New office timings in Sindh from March 12

06:17 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

IMF gives cold shoulder to Imran Khan’s demand for audit of ...

05:56 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

10th Class Biology pairing scheme 2024 for all Punjab Boards

Pakistan

12:45 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Mufti Qavi spotted partying at night club in viral video

10:04 AM | 7 Mar, 2024

10th Class Physics Guess Papers 2024

11:18 AM | 6 Mar, 2024

Sindh Police Jobs 2024 - Here's how to apply for Commando and ...

03:23 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Latest update on free laptop, iPad scheme for students in Punjab

03:49 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Punjab Police Special Branch jobs 2024: Here's how to apply

12:12 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Five Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia for murder during armed ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:42 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Punjab Safe Cities Authority Jobs 2024; salary package, age limit, other details inside

Gold & Silver

03:04 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 8 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 303.2 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.73 750.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.17 917.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.37 733.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.94 319.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: