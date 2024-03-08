LAHORE – The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Lahore, has announced jobs 2024 for the post of police communication officer with a salary package of Rs60,000 lump sump.

PSCA inviting applications through an open competitive process from candidates domiciled in Punjab for the following contractual positions in Smart Cities Projects across 16 districts and 2 tehsils of Punjab.

The jobs has been announced under Smart Safe Cities Project Phase-I.

Advertisement:

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2024-03-08/punjab-safe-cities-authority-jobs-2024-salary-package-age-limit-other-details-inside-1709913600-5108.jpeg

Total Vacancies

PSCA has announced total 208 posts for the position of police communication officer.

Basic Requirements for PSCA Jobs 2024

Age limit for males (21-25) years and for females (21-28) years on the last date of advertisement.

Domicile: Punjab

Qualification: BCS, BBA-IT, BS Telecom, MBA-IT, MCS, MSc IT or IT related 16 years education

Typing speed minimum 30 wpm.

Proficient in use of MS Office

English & Urdu Communication skills (spoken & written)

Experience of Police Department, IT Projects or Call Center would be advantageous.

Police Communication Officer Salary Package

The department offers salary package of Rs 60,000 (Inclusive of all allowances salary lump sump).

Where to Apply for PSCA Jobs 2024?

Interested candidates are required to apply online through the PSCA website www.psca.gop.pk/career/ till 23.03.2024.

Application Processing Fee

Candidates are required to deposit an application processing fee of Rs 500 (Non-Refundable) for the post of Police Communication Officer through bank deposit slip at Bank of Punjab, Account Number: PK31 BPUN6010045766500010, Titled: ESTABLISHMENT OF IC3 FUNDS or deposit the same amount via online mobile banking Apps.

The selected candidates will have to furnish surety bond to serve in the authority.