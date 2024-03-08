Ramadan 2024: Sui gas schedule for Sehr, Iftar in Lahore, other cities

LAHORE – Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announces schedule for supply for natural gas to masses in the holy month of Ramadan 2024.
It said uninterrupted supply of gas will be ensure during Sehr and Iftar timings in Lahore and other cities fall under the SNGPL jurisdiction. For Sehr, gas will be available to public from 2:30 am to 8:00 am while it will be provided from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm for Iftar preparations.
The company has formed monitoring teams to address the complaints regard gas pressure besides establishing a control room.
It also asked people to avoid wasting the national gas during Sehr and Iftar timings.
SNGPL provides services in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
