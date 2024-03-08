Ramadan 2024: Sui gas schedule for Sehr, Iftar in Lahore, other cities

LAHORE – Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announces schedule for supply for natural gas to masses in the holy month of Ramadan 2024.

It said uninterrupted supply of gas will be ensure during Sehr and Iftar timings in Lahore and other cities fall under the SNGPL jurisdiction. For Sehr, gas will be available to public from 2:30 am to 8:00 am while it will be provided from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm for Iftar preparations.

The company has formed monitoring teams to address the complaints regard gas pressure besides establishing a control room.

It also asked people to avoid wasting the national gas during Sehr and Iftar timings.

SNGPL provides services in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

