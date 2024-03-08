In a first, Pakistani lawmaker elected member of IMF, World Bank board

ISLAMABAD – First time in the history of Pakistan, a Pakistani parliamentarian has been elected a member of the parliamentary board of the IMF and World Bank.

Senator Faisal Saleem Rahman has been elected member of the parliamentary board on IMF and World Bank.

As many as 140 countries are members of the parliamentary network on IMF and World Bank, which prepares proposals for reforms for economic stability and eradication of poverty.

Senator Faisal, who is from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was elected a member of the Senate of Pakistan in March 2021 and his six-year tenure will end in March 2027.