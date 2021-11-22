An Indian doctor who eats cow dung! (video)

In a viral video on social media, a man identified as Dr Manoj Mittal is seen eating cow dung.

In the video, Mittal picks up cow dung from the ground at a cow shelter and puts it in his mouth. While eating the cow dung, Mittal explains its benefits as well as benefits of drinking cow urine. He says both dung and urine keep several serious diseases away. He says that women should eat cow dung to have normal deliveries and avoid cesareans.

Dr Mittal says in the video, “Every part of Panchagavya obtained from the cow is very valuable for mankind. See, if we eat cow dung, then our body and mind become pure. Our soul becomes pure. Once it enters our body, it purifies our body."

Daily Pakistan could not independently verify the date or authenticity of the video.

As the video went viral, several people took to Twitter to share their views on Dr Mittal’s advice.

India has seen a spike in popularity of cow dung and cow urine as a ‘cure’ for coronavirus in recent months, with no scientific proof to substantiate the claim.

Experts have however raised alarm over the possibility of fungal infection, called Mucormycosis or black fungus, due to the use of cow dung.

Dr Vasant Patel, a member of Ahmedabad Medical Association, said that videos of people taking bath in cow dung and cow urine to strengthen their immune system are misleading. There is a misconception that cow dung and cow urine can help cure coronavirus. On the contrary, people are inviting an infectious disease called Mucormycosis, said Patel.