Remounts clinch Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup

LAHORE – Team Remounts lifted the glittering trophy after thumping Newage/Rizvi's by 7-1 in the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup sponsored by The Den main final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Nicholas Antinori was the star who played hero’s role in Remounts title triumph as he added fabulous four goals in his team's tally while the remaining three goals were contributed by Raja Temur Nadeem (2 goals) and ALD (R) Shahid Imran (1 goal). From Newage/Rizvi's, the only goal was converted by Tomas Marin Moreno.

Newage/Rizvi's though started the final well by converting a field goal yet they couldn’t do well in the remaining match. Remounts, on the other hand, made such a strong comeback that they didn’t allow their opponents to score even a single goal in the remaining final. They banged in two back-to-back goals in the frist chukker to earn a 2-1 lead and then maintained their supremacy till the end, winning the final by a huge margin of 7-1. Mark Holmes and Shah Shamyl Alam supervised the final as field umpires while Tomas Reinoso was the match referee.

Mrs. Tameez Alam, wife of late Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam, graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Other notables present there were The Den CEO Faisal Tarrar, Shah Qubilai Alam, Shah Shamyl Alam, LPC President Umar Sadik, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members, Commandant Mona Brigade, Brig Muhammad Naeem, polo players and their families.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Rijas Development/Master Paints defeated Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel by a narrow margin of 7-6. From the winning side, Mannuel Carranza pumped in five fantastic goals while Raja Jalal Arslan banged in a brace. From the losing side, Andres Llorente hammered a hat-trick, Mir Huzaifa Ahmad a brace and Saqib Khan Khakwani one goal.