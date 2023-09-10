WATCH — More from Hania Aamir, Ahmed Ali Akbar X Ali Xeeshan collaboration

Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Ahmed Ali Akbar have been bringing fashion into limelight with their latest collection for a top-notch designer, and the internet is obsessed!
Akbar and Aamir, famed for their acting prowess in Parizaad and Mere Humsafar respectively, have joined forces to blend fashion and showbiz with their undeniable chemistry on-screen.
Serving as a muse for Ali Xeeshan, a top tier fashion designer and household name, the pair's glamour warrants attention left and right.
The Janaan actress shared the stellar synergy on Instagram with her 9.5 million followers.
Calling the collaboration an "absolute delight," the Titli diva wrote, “Working with Ali Xeeshan on this campaign #BhagLagayRain was an absolute delight!”
Speaking of the designs, the Viaaal star further added, ”Each design is a masterpiece, a true work of art.”
The duo, clad in matching sets on exquisite lilac hues, adorned with pristine gold embroidery, kissed by the glimmering sequins work, danced to yesteryear classics elevating the ensemble to the pinnacle of elegance.
The fashion household spoke highly of the upcoming collection stating, “Ali Xeeshan Theater Studio, renowned for its dramatic flair, pays homage to the days of whimsical simplicity. Inspired by Ali Xeeshan's schoolyard fun fairs, this campaign recreates the enchanting stage setups of yesteryears.”
On the work front, Aamir has won multiple accolades with a plethora of successful drama serials and films under her belt including Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, and Load Wedding.
As for Akbar, he was recently seen in Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Tajdeed e Wafa, Ehd E Wafa, Parizaad, and Idiot.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Sep-2023/hania-aamir-and-ahmed-ali-akbar-set-hearts-aflutter-with-latest-photoshoot
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.9
|21.2
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.