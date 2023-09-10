WATCH — More from Hania Aamir, Ahmed Ali Akbar X Ali Xeeshan collaboration

Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Ahmed Ali Akbar have been bringing fashion into limelight with their latest collection for a top-notch designer, and the internet is obsessed!

Akbar and Aamir, famed for their acting prowess in Parizaad and Mere Humsafar respectively, have joined forces to blend fashion and showbiz with their undeniable chemistry on-screen.

Serving as a muse for Ali Xeeshan, a top tier fashion designer and household name, the pair's glamour warrants attention left and right.

The Janaan actress shared the stellar synergy on Instagram with her 9.5 million followers.

Calling the collaboration an "absolute delight," the Titli diva wrote, “Working with Ali Xeeshan on this campaign #BhagLagayRain was an absolute delight!”

Speaking of the designs, the Viaaal star further added, ”Each design is a masterpiece, a true work of art.”

The duo, clad in matching sets on exquisite lilac hues, adorned with pristine gold embroidery, kissed by the glimmering sequins work, danced to yesteryear classics elevating the ensemble to the pinnacle of elegance.

The fashion household spoke highly of the upcoming collection stating, “Ali Xeeshan Theater Studio, renowned for its dramatic flair, pays homage to the days of whimsical simplicity. Inspired by Ali Xeeshan's schoolyard fun fairs, this campaign recreates the enchanting stage setups of yesteryears.”

On the work front, Aamir has won multiple accolades with a plethora of successful drama serials and films under her belt including Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, and Load Wedding.

As for Akbar, he was recently seen in Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Tajdeed e Wafa, Ehd E Wafa, Parizaad, and Idiot.

