Bollywood celebs congratulate Mahira Khan on her wedding

It appears that the joyous occasion of Mahira Khan's stunning wedding to her longtime partner Salim Karim has transcended borders, touching the hearts of not only Pakistanis but also our neighbors across the border. On a memorable Tuesday night, social media was inundated with tears of happiness as the actress shared a brief video on her Instagram, featuring a heartfelt speech from her beloved at their wedding.
Prominent Bollywood luminaries joined the chorus of well-wishers, extending their warm congratulations to Pakistan's beloved Mahira. Among them, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Rhea Kapoor conveyed their heartfelt wishes with these words. Actress Mouni Roy and Indian sports star Sania Mirza also joined in the celebration, offering their heartfelt felicitations: "Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Wish you the happiest most meaningful journey ahead ❤️????."
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421590-9223.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421594-2738.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421598-3802.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421601-1023.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421605-4372.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421614-7864.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421618-3159.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421624-2384.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421629-8453.jpeg
Amidst the well-wishes and celebrations, Mahira Khan shared breathtaking images from her wedding photoshoot, featuring her son Azlan and her loving husband Salim. Fans couldn't help but rejoice, witnessing the actress embrace true love and happiness on this extraordinary journey of her life.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.45
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
