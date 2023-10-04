Bollywood celebs congratulate Mahira Khan on her wedding

It appears that the joyous occasion of Mahira Khan's stunning wedding to her longtime partner Salim Karim has transcended borders, touching the hearts of not only Pakistanis but also our neighbors across the border. On a memorable Tuesday night, social media was inundated with tears of happiness as the actress shared a brief video on her Instagram, featuring a heartfelt speech from her beloved at their wedding.

Prominent Bollywood luminaries joined the chorus of well-wishers, extending their warm congratulations to Pakistan's beloved Mahira. Among them, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Rhea Kapoor conveyed their heartfelt wishes with these words. Actress Mouni Roy and Indian sports star Sania Mirza also joined in the celebration, offering their heartfelt felicitations: "Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Wish you the happiest most meaningful journey ahead ❤️????."

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421590-9223.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421594-2738.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421598-3802.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421601-1023.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421605-4372.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421614-7864.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421618-3159.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421624-2384.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696421629-8453.jpeg

Amidst the well-wishes and celebrations, Mahira Khan shared breathtaking images from her wedding photoshoot, featuring her son Azlan and her loving husband Salim. Fans couldn't help but rejoice, witnessing the actress embrace true love and happiness on this extraordinary journey of her life.