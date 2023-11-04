US denies visa to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for concert 

LAHORE – The United States has refused to issue a visa to legendary Pakistan singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for not paying taxes on income he earned through concerts in America.

Reports said the US embassy has asked the singer to submit documents related tax payments for the period of 2015-23 to get the visa.

The O Re Piya singer has been invited to a musical show to be organized by the Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America on November 18.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, according to local media, has claimed to pay all taxes in the US through his promoters, adding that he had contacted the persons concerned to get the documents demanded by the embassy.

He pointed out that he also visited the US earlier this year but that at that time no issue related to taxes was raised by the embassy. He called it an attempt to defame Pakistan.