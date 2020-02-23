India's Shatrughan Sinha calls on Pakistan President Alvi in Lahore

LAHORE - Indian politician and former actor Shatrughan Sinha has called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Lahore.

The President expressed his deep concern over the human rights violations by Indian security forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the persecution of Indian minorities, particularly Muslims, which are being discriminated and oppressed under Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The President also highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's peace overtures that were unfortunately spurned by the Modi Government.