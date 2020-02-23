India's Shatrughan Sinha calls on Pakistan President Alvi in Lahore

01:12 PM | 23 Feb, 2020
India's Shatrughan Sinha calls on Pakistan President Alvi in Lahore
Share

LAHORE - Indian politician and former actor Shatrughan Sinha has called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Lahore.

The President expressed his deep concern over the human rights violations by Indian security forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the persecution of Indian minorities, particularly Muslims, which are being discriminated and oppressed under Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The President also highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's peace overtures that were unfortunately spurned by the Modi Government.

More From This Category
Jake Paul deletes Tweet about Zayn Malik after ...
08:03 PM | 24 Feb, 2020
‘Friends’ cast to reunite for exclusive HBO ...
07:43 PM | 24 Feb, 2020
AIOU declares results of BS programs semester ...
05:25 PM | 24 Feb, 2020
On Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor ...
02:28 PM | 24 Feb, 2020
New attorney general refuses to represent govt in ...
01:25 PM | 24 Feb, 2020
Local authorities close Venice Carnival early on ...
12:52 PM | 24 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jake Paul deletes Tweet about Zayn Malik after getting dissed by Gigi Hadid
08:03 PM | 24 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr