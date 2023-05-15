Indian officer who arrested SRK's son booked under corruption charges

In a shocking turn of events, the police official who arrested Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, for banned drug use, has been booked for corruption and money extortion charges.
India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the case against Sameer Wankhede, a former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director, and two officers who carried out a drug bust on a cruise ship in 2021. Wankhede has been accused of demanding INR 250 million in bribe from Khan to cease any charges against Aryan.
According to the Indian media outlets, the CBI conducted a 13-hour raid at Wankhede's residence on Friday, ceasing several documents and a printer. The FIR filed by CBI alleged that the 'deal' between the parties was later finalized at 180 million and a token of 5 million was taken by the independent witness, KP Gosavi, and his aide, Sanville D'Souza.
The FIR also stated that Wankhede allegedly created an impression that Gosavi was an NCB official, 'concealing information about' his foreign trips, purchasing expensive watches, and acquired assets.
For those unversed on Aryan Khan’s case, In October 2021, the NCB was tipped off about the alleged use and abuse of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship traveling from Mumbai to Goa. During the raid, the Bureau arrested several people, including Aryan, who remained in custody but was granted bail on account of a lack of strong evidence against him.
Fast Forward to seven months after his first arrest, Aryan was cleared of all charges by the NCB.
As for Wankhede, he has been booked under sections 7, 7A, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and 388 (extortion by threat) of the Indian Penal Code.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 15, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
