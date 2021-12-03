Ahsan Khan shares thoughts on acting as career for Bilawal Bhutto

Popular actor and host Ahsan Khan is one of the few stars in the entertainment vicinity who are known for their acting expertise, philanthropic work and impeccable sense of style.

This time around, the Qayamat actor sat down for a candid interview and indulged in a discussion revolving around his social work, upcoming projects and leading politicians.

Speaking of politicians, the 40-year-old actor shared his thoughts about how PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would fare as an actor.

Sharing his take on Bilawal's potential for an acting career, Khan said, “I think acting requires a lot of hard work. I don’t think he should or can act.”

The Udaari actor added that the young politician was educated and should remain in politics.

Moreover, he expressed his disappointment with the Sindh government and explained that a lot needs to be done for education, infrastructure and child rights in the province.

On the work front, Ahsan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Qissa Meherbano Ka opposite Mawra Hocane.