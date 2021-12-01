‘My heart’ – Bilawal shares first photo with nephew Mir Hakim

07:04 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday shared a lovely photo with his new born nephew, the son of Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry. 

The image was shared on Instagram in which Bilawal can be seen holding Mir Hakim in a loveable way while sitting on a sofa and apparently engaged in baby talk with him. 

He captioned the post as, “My Heart”.

Bakhtawar and her husband were blessed with their first child in October. They had tied the knot at Bilawal House on January 29, 2021.

