Money Heist cast dazzles on red carpet ahead of season finale

Netflix popular show Money Heist 'La Casa de Papel', which had a record-breaking response, is now returning with the final volume of its last season on December 3.

Rocking the world with spectacular storyline and performances, the series' cast became the talk of the town this time as they were spotted at a promotional event in Madrid.

Dazzling on the red carpet, which was a highend fashion affair, the entire cast of Money Heist ditched their red jumpsuits and Salvador Dali facemasks and sparkled in their best outfits.

Alvaro Morte aka The Professor stole the show in his all-black attire with a touch of shimmer and his turtle neck sweater. Úrsula Corberó, who portrays Tokyo, stunned in a black gown with daring slits.

Pedro Alonso, famous for his role of Andrés ‘Berlin’ de Fonollosa rocked the red carpet in his dashing suit.

Itziar Ituño Martínez also added to the red carpet glam with her green shimmery low-cut dress and bold red lip while Esther Acebo who plays Monica Gaztambide looked beautiful in a black outfit.

Originally titled La Casa de Papel (The House Of Paper), the series stars UIrsula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Jaime Lorente, Maria Pedraza, Darko Peric and Kiti Manver among others.