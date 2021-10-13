Trailer of Money Heist La Casa de Papel's final season Vol 2 is out now

Netflix popular show Money Heist 'La Casa de Papel' had a record-breaking response as it rocked the world with its storyline.

Now, the show is all set to conclude with its final season volume 2 all set to be released soon. The first teaser of the highly anticipated volume 2 promised a fiery goodbye.

"The end is coming.. The final season of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist premieres December 3," announced Netflix.

The end is coming. The final season of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist premieres December 3 pic.twitter.com/DTMTIN4Ahw — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2021

Needless to say, the clip created a frenzy on the internet and the teaser was shared on Twitter by thousands of admirers within a few minutes.

Originally titled La Casa de Papel (The House Of Paper), the Netflix series stars UIrsula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Maria Pedraza, Darko Peric and Kiti Manver among others.

The Spanish-language original show premiered in 2017. Netflix says that more than 65 million households watched part of the fourth season in the four weeks after its release in April 2020.