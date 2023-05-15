Fazl calls off PDM protest against judiciary outside Supreme Court

The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday evening called off the anti-chief justice sit-in outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
PDM leaders were protesting against the judiciary, accusing the judges of "facilitating" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.
PDM President Fazlur Rehman, who is also chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), made the announcement while addressing a large number of participants in the sit-in outside the apex court in the federal capital.
The multi-party protesters, including workers and supporters of the JUI-F from different areas of the country, converged on Islamabad with many entering the Red Zone despite Section 144 in effect in the capital city.
Fazl on Friday announced the sit-in outside the Supreme Court against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for allegedly facilitating Khan.
Despite the federal government’s request to change the venue of the sit-in due to security concerns, the PDM — a multi-party ruling alliance — chief refused to budge on his decision and organised the protest demonstration of thousands of workers outside the top court.
Earlier, Fazl said his party would not accept the “engineered verdicts” given by the courts.
Speaking to PDM supporters outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad’s Red Zone, Fazl said all institutions should fulfill their responsibilities “within their boundaries” and warned the judiciary against indulging in politics.
Addressing the PDM protest, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz called for resignation of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. She said “free and fair elections are not possible as long as Umar Ata Bandial remains the country’s top judge”.
“The election will be held on scheduled time after you step down,” she told the CJP.
In a related development on Monday, the National Assembly adopted a motion calling for constitution of a five-member committee that would prepare and forward references against Supreme Court (SC) judges to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on “the ground of misconduct”. SJC is a body empowered to hear cases of misconduct against judges.
The motion, moved by PPP lawmaker Shazia Sobia, has been adopted by the House as apex court judges, notably Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, face criticism by members of the PDM-led ruling coalition over some of their recent judgements amid a worsening political situation in the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 15, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.