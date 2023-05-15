Search

Fazl calls off PDM protest against judiciary outside Supreme Court

Web Desk 09:29 PM | 15 May, 2023
Fazl calls off PDM protest against judiciary outside Supreme Court
Source: Sania Ashiq (Twitter)

The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday evening called off the anti-chief justice sit-in outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

PDM leaders were protesting against the judiciary, accusing the judges of "facilitating" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

PDM President Fazlur Rehman, who is also chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), made the announcement while addressing a large number of participants in the sit-in outside the apex court in the federal capital.

The multi-party protesters, including workers and supporters of the JUI-F from different areas of the country, converged on Islamabad with many entering the Red Zone despite Section 144 in effect in the capital city.

Fazl on Friday announced the sit-in outside the Supreme Court against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for allegedly facilitating Khan.

Despite the federal government’s request to change the venue of the sit-in due to security concerns, the PDM — a multi-party ruling alliance — chief refused to budge on his decision and organised the protest demonstration of thousands of workers outside the top court.

Earlier, Fazl said his party would not accept the “engineered verdicts” given by the courts.

Speaking to PDM supporters outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad’s Red Zone, Fazl said all institutions should fulfill their responsibilities “within their boundaries” and warned the judiciary against indulging in politics.

Addressing the PDM protest, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz called for resignation of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. She said “free and fair elections are not possible as long as Umar Ata Bandial remains the country’s top judge”.

“The election will be held on scheduled time after you step down,” she told the CJP.

In a related development on Monday, the National Assembly adopted a motion calling for constitution of a five-member committee that would prepare and forward references against Supreme Court (SC) judges to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on “the ground of misconduct”. SJC is a body empowered to hear cases of misconduct against judges. 

The motion, moved by PPP lawmaker Shazia Sobia, has been adopted by the House as apex court judges, notably Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, face criticism by members of the PDM-led ruling coalition over some of their recent judgements amid a worsening political situation in the country.

