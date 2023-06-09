Global notorious militant Sanaullah Ghafari killed in Afghanistan

KABUL – Sanaullah Ghaffari, a most wanted terrorist who orchestrated several deadly attacks in recent times, met his end under mysterious circumstances.
In a major victory against terrorism, the mastermind of a suicide attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul and Qissa Khwani Bazaar attack was killed, however, the reason behind his death remained unknown.
Commonly known as Shahab al-Muhajir landed in the US most wanted list and there was a $10m bounty on the leader of the Afghanistan affiliate of Daesh (ISIS).
Reports suggest that Ghaffari’s family moved from India to Afghanistan, where he got his education at the local seminary. Joining the radicals, he remained active against attacks on Pakistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan. After being a foot soldier for years, the man took charge as IS-Khorasan.
Earlier in 2021, the UN, EU, and the US named him a global terrorist and put him on the sanctions list.
It has been learnt that the notorious militant also executed attack on the Chinese national at the Lagoon Hotel, the Kabul Airport attack in the neighboring nation, and several attacks on foreign forces.
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
