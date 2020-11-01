PM Imran to break ground for Rashakai Economic Zone this month
Web Desk
08:07 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
PM Imran to break ground for Rashakai Economic Zone this month
Share

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform groundbreaking ceremony of the Rashakai Economic Zone (REZ) on November 18, Defence Minister Pervez Khan Khattak said Sunday.

Rashakai Economic Zone is a project included in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Under this crucial project, Khattak said, thousands of industrial units would be established wherein millions of the residents of Nowshera and its adjacent districts would get employment and usher a new era of progress and development in the area.

The defence minister was addressing two separate gatherings at the residence of Amjad Azam, alias Quaid-e-Azam at Union Council, Badrashi and a joining public meeting at Risalpur wherein an ANP activist, Gohar Taj announced joining PTI along with his family and associates.

More From This Category
CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid ...
09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed ...
11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
PM Imran vows to end class-based division in ...
11:01 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Govt going to close schools again amid second ...
10:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab ...
07:37 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Nusrat Shehbaz Sharif be declared proclaimed ...
07:27 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad
05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr