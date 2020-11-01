Two children burnt by landlord in Sahiwal
Web Desk
10:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
Two children burnt by landlord in Sahiwal
Share

SAHIWAL – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of setting children ablaze in Sahiwal district, seeking a report from regional police officer.

According to handout on Sunday, Chief Minister directed to immediate arrest of the accused and said that such incidents were highly deplorable.

“No matter how influential accused may be but they could not escape from stern punishment,” the statement added.

He also directed administration to provide best treatment to the children.

Five-year-old Abdul Rehman and three-year-old Nimrah were set on fire after doused by petrol by an influential landlord over a monetary dispute in Punjab’s Sahiwal area.

Residents rushed the two children to hospital. Javed and his son escaped after setting children on fire.

More From This Category
PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed ...
11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
PM Imran vows to end class-based division in ...
11:01 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Govt going to close schools again amid second ...
10:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
US presidential election enters final sprint as ...
09:39 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab ...
07:37 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Nusrat Shehbaz Sharif be declared proclaimed ...
07:27 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad
05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr