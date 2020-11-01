Two children burnt by landlord in Sahiwal
Share
SAHIWAL – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of setting children ablaze in Sahiwal district, seeking a report from regional police officer.
According to handout on Sunday, Chief Minister directed to immediate arrest of the accused and said that such incidents were highly deplorable.
“No matter how influential accused may be but they could not escape from stern punishment,” the statement added.
He also directed administration to provide best treatment to the children.
Five-year-old Abdul Rehman and three-year-old Nimrah were set on fire after doused by petrol by an influential landlord over a monetary dispute in Punjab’s Sahiwal area.
Residents rushed the two children to hospital. Javed and his son escaped after setting children on fire.
- PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama incident ...11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran vows to end class-based division in education sector11:01 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Govt going to close schools again amid second Covid-19 wave? ...10:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- US presidential election enters final sprint as Trump, Biden continue ...09:39 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab information minister07:37 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Murree during first visit ...04:29 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family photo with baby daughter02:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Spooky and Glam: Sharmila Farooqi slays a classic Halloween look02:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020