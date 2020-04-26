Ambassador Munir Akram urges Pakistani-Americans to show unity; wishes them blessed Ramazan

NEW YORK - Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Munir Akram has urged the Pakistani community to show unity amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic and expressed the hope that everyone will soon return to normal life, as he wished the blessings of the holy month of Ramazan to the Pakistani-Americans.

In his message on Friday, the ambassador said that “My thoughts and prayers are with all our brothers and sisters of the community who are facing a difficult situation because of the cataclysmic threat of COVID-19”.

“I also send my deepest condolences to those who have departed from this world. May Allah have mercy on their souls and grant patience, fortitude and forbearance to their families and loved ones,” Munir Akram added.

Ambassador Akram urged the Pakistani community in the United States (US) to show unity, solidarity and generosity by facilitating and supporting others in their hardships and said that Ramazan teaches us that worldly difficulties are a test from the Almighty to assess the resolve of the faithful.

“I am sure that by Allah’s help and protection, we will see these difficult times through and will soon be able to return to our normal lives,” he said.

“I and my team at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN) are praying for the wellbeing, health and safety of everyone,” the Pakistani ambassador added.