Pakistan’s Finance Minister departs for Lisbon to attend Prince Karim Aga Khan’s funeral

In a gesture of official respect, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb has traveled to Lisbon, Portugal, to attend the funeral of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the Fourth Imam of the Ismaili Muslim community. Acting on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senator Aurangzeb will represent the Government of Pakistan at the late prince’s funeral and also participate in a memorial service held in his honor.

Prince Karim Aga Khan, who passed away on February 4, 2025, at the age of 88, was a renowned philanthropist and spiritual leader. His passing marks the end of an era for the Ismaili community, with his son, Rahim Aga Khan, succeeding him as the new spiritual leader. Aga Khan’s legacy is defined by his pioneering efforts in various sectors, including education, culture, and economic development, which impacted millions of lives globally.

In recognition of his contributions, the government of Pakistan has declared a national day of mourning on February 8, during which all national flags will fly at half-mast in honor of the late prince.