Imran Khan changes legal team in GHQ attack case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has made changes to his legal team in the case concerning the May 9 attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The new legal team, which will now represent Imran Khan in the case, includes Advocate Waheed Anjum, Irfan Niazi, Faisal Chaudhry, and Mohammad Imran.

Imran Khan’s new legal team has also filed a request for a meeting with him in Adiala Jail. In response, the Anti-Terrorism Court has instructed jail authorities to facilitate the meeting between the lawyers and Imran Khan.

The PTI legal team is scheduled to meet Imran Khan today at 3:00 PM at Adiala Jail.