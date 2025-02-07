Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Actress Angeline Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Pakistan’s celebrated actress and director, Angeline Malik, has bravely shared with her fans that she is currently battling cancer. Known for her powerful performances in hit television dramas such as Raj Hansi, Meri Awaz Suno, Reshma To Jheli Hai, Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, and Asrar Theater, Malik initially rose to fame as an actress before venturing into direction and production, leaving an indelible mark on the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Malik, who has directed acclaimed projects like Kitni Girhein Baqi Hain, Chhoti Chhoti Baatein, Hum Do Hamare Sau, Mujhe Jeene Do, and others, has gained widespread recognition for her versatility both in front of and behind the camera.

In a heartfelt social media post, Angeline Malik confirmed her cancer diagnosis and shared images of herself during her treatment. During her chemotherapy sessions, she made a powerful statement by shaving her head in solidarity with women undergoing the same painful process. This bold act has been seen as an inspiring gesture, offering support and courage to others fighting the disease.

With her jewelry brand ‘Angelines,’ Malik aims to challenge traditional beauty standards and inspire women who are battling cancer. She views her jewelry collection as a celebration of strength, resilience, and solidarity with women undergoing chemotherapy.

The actress stated, “I want to use my platform to challenge conventional ideas of beauty and be an example for women fighting this disease. The jewelry line is designed to empower women to embrace their inner strength and confidence.”

She emphasized that beauty is not just defined by physical appearance but by inner strength and courage. “By sharing my personal struggle and battle with cancer, I hope to challenge the conventional beauty ideals. Shaving my head and sharing this experience symbolizes my strength and the power of every woman undergoing chemotherapy,” she explained.

Malik also highlighted that her jewelry is handmade and represents the chains and burdens many women endure, transforming them into symbols of pride. “These chains are not burdens; they are pieces of jewelry that reflect the true spirit of a powerful woman,” she added.

Since her revelation, Angeline Malik has received an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes from fans and fellow artists alike. Senior artists Saba Hameed and Samina Ahmed were seen wearing pieces from her new jewelry collection, with Saba sharing a photo on Instagram with the caption: “With my brave friends.”

 

