Saim Ayub ruled out for 10 weeks due to injury, confirms PCB

LAHORE – Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out for ten weeks as he is recovering from a right ankle fracture.

It means the player will not participate in the upcoming Champions Trophy while his availability for the New Zealand tour in March will be subject to his fitness.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a formal statement in this regard, stating that Ayub is progressing well in his recovery from a right ankle fracture and will continue his rehabilitation in England.

“Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (3 January). His availability for the New Zealand tour will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements,” read the statement.

Pakistan will tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs from 16 March to 5 April, which will be followed by the HBL Pakistan Super League, which starts on 8 April.

Ayub wa injured in January in a Test match against South Africa while chasing the ball near the short third-man boundary. In his attempt to prevent the ball from crossing the boundary line, he twisted his right ankle, resulting in an injury.