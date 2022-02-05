Pakistan Army Chief stresses on need for efforts to end human tragedy in occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday reiterated to end the human tragedy in occupied Kashmir as the nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today.

In a statement shared on the official account of the military spokesperson, Gen Bajwa called for the country’s desire to resolve the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the people of the occupied region and the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

He also paid tribute to the people of Kashmir, their resolve and valiant struggle saying “Kashmiris are braving gravest human rights violations and lockdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)”.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today across the world to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi led a rally in the country’s federal capital to reaffirm the nation’s support for the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Pakistan continuously urged the international community to act to stop the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris. Hindu nationalist government has unleashed a reign of terror towards Indian Muslims in the valley while thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.

The situation between Pakistan and India further deteriorated in 2019 after New Delhi stripped its part of Kashmir of the special status it long had under the constitution.