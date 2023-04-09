Ailing Pakistani elephant Noor Jehan starts walking during recovery path after live-saving surgery

KARACHI – Pakistani ailing elephant underwent a critical surgical procedure and is on a recovery path and now she started walking slowly as international experts are hopeful for her full recovery.

The ailing elephant was diagnosed with a hematoma, a life-threatening medical condition, but the Four Paws team managed to save her.

In a recent update, Four Paws experts revealed improvement in the condition of largest existing land animal. It was reported that swelling has reduced and now the animal can walk a little slowly.

Foreign experts are now working with the zoo officials to give hydrotherapy, or water massage, to Noor Jehan. Experts of Asutria-based team would continue their stay for some more days in Pakistan before the zoo staff could start taking care of the elephant on their own.

Earlier, the vet's team arrived in Sindh capital to administer care to an African elephant at the zoo as clips of a crippling elephant sparked widespread concerns for her safety.

The elephant was reportedly brought to a South Asian country back in 2009 with two other elephants from Africa. They were shifted to Karachi Zoo but their captivity in a lifeless compound raised many questions, especially in recent times.

Noor Jehan faced severe health conditions in recent years as the animal previously underwent tusk surgery after infection.

Pakistani zoos remained in a bad light for putting animals in poor condition. After eight long years, the world’s loneliest elephant Kaavan was moved from South Asian nation to Cambodia.