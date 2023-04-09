Iran’s Qari Younes Shahmoradi bags international Quran recitation contest in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – Younes Shahmoradi has secured the top position in the international Quran and Azaan recitation competition held in Saudi Arabia.

Shahmoradi, a prolific reciter of the Quran, clinched the first position in the Quran recital part of the competition and bagged a prize of $800,000 while Saudi citizen Abdulaziz al-Faqih remained runner-up and was awarded $0.5 million.

The Iranian citizen competed with contestants from Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Lebanon, and the UK who bagged the top four titles.

Kingdom’s General Authority for Entertainment organized an Islamic competition to recognise exceptional vocal talents in Quranic recitation and Azaan.

In the Azaan category, Saudi citizen Muhammad al-Sharif remained victorious, who was awarded $0.5 million. Third place was claimed by Indonesian contestant Diaa al-Din.

Picture courtesy: Twitter/SPAregions

At least six Guinness Book of Records were made during the finale of the program, including recognition for the largest Quranic competition in terms of participating countries, the largest competition in the call to prayer, largest prizes in Quranic and Azaan competitions.