Pakistan makes study of Holy Quran with translation mandatory at universities

ISLAMABAD – The High Education Commission (HEC) has made it mandatory for students at all universities in the country to study holy Quran with translation to obtain any undergraduate degree.

The commission has issued a notification in this regarding in line with a resolution approved by the Senate in January this year.

“The teaching of Holy Quran in universities is fundamental in providing Muslim youth with a deeper understanding of their faith as well as in preservation and observance of Islamic values of morality, ethics and social justice,” reads the notification dated March 27, 2023.

“In view of its importance and in line of the Senate Resolution No. 533 passed on the 16th of January 2023 (enclosed), all the Pakistani universities/Degree Awarding Institutes (DAI's) are advised to incorporate a course on Holy Quran with translation, tajveed and tafseer for Muslim students as a mandatory degree award requirement for all undergraduate degree programs with effect from Fall 2023 without making it pert of the examinations or provision of additional marks. The course shall be non-credited,” the HEC.