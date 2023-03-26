Pakistani man translates Holy Quran into Potohari language

A Pakistani man has done a great job as he has translated the Holy Quran into his own Potohari language.

Raja Sharif Shad, a resident of Gujar Khan, translated the Holy Quran into Potohari language in four years. He says this translation work is meant to make the Holy Quran easy to understand for the Potohari speaking people.

Talking to a news outlet, Shad said that Allah Almighty chose him for this job. He said, "I started translating the Holy Quran on the 27th of Ramadan four and a half years ago. I wished to complete the translation in Rabiul Awwal, and I succeeded in doing so.''

Recalling his journey, Shad said he first looked for Urdu translation of the Holy Quran and then started translating that Urdu into Potohari.

Religious scholar Sheikh Anwar-ul-Haq praised Shad for his effort.