Pakistan court sentences British national to seven years in prison for blackmailing, harassing a woman

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani court on Saturday sentenced a man holding British-Pakistani nationality for blackmailing and sexually harassing a woman.
Media reports suggest that Judge Azam Khan of a special court convicted Samiullah, a resident of Peshawar, for harassing and sharing unpleasant pictures and clips of the victim on social platforms. The culprit then blackmailed the family of the victim by sending them pictures.
The British-Pakistani man was reportedly sending pictures to the sisters of the victim who live in Islamabad.
The family then approached the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and a complaint was lodged in mid 2022. The man was then detained and was denied bail over a serious offense.
Federal Investigators got custody from local police and recovered cell phones from the suspect.
This is one such case of harassment and revenge porn,but many of the case were not reported due to honor and the plaque continues to haunt society despite stern legislation. Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 was rolled out that attracts any crime involving social media platforms and sharing of online content.
The government also launched Punjab Commission on the Status of Women with its helpline 1043 offering help to victims. Several other platforms including Madadgaar, Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment, and Pakistan Citizen portal can also be approached against blackmailing and harassment.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 09, 2023 (Sundday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|63.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,812 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,899.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
