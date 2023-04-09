Search

Pakistan court sentences British national to seven years in prison for blackmailing, harassing a woman

06:21 PM | 9 Apr, 2023
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani court on Saturday sentenced a man holding British-Pakistani nationality for blackmailing and sexually harassing a woman.

Media reports suggest that Judge Azam Khan of a special court convicted Samiullah, a resident of Peshawar, for harassing and sharing unpleasant pictures and clips of the victim on social platforms. The culprit then blackmailed the family of the victim by sending them pictures.

The British-Pakistani man was reportedly sending pictures to the sisters of the victim who live in Islamabad.

The family then approached the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and a complaint was lodged in mid 2022. The man was then detained and was denied bail over a serious offense.

Federal Investigators got custody from local police and recovered cell phones from the suspect.

This is one such case of harassment and revenge porn,but many of the case were not reported due to honor and the plaque continues to haunt society despite stern legislation. Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 was rolled out that attracts any crime involving social media platforms and sharing of online content.

Pakistan enforces new law to protect women from workplace harassment

The government also launched Punjab Commission on the Status of Women with its helpline 1043 offering help to victims. Several other platforms including Madadgaar, Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment, and Pakistan Citizen portal can also be approached against blackmailing and harassment.

