Punjab police officer pursuing Imran Khan’s assassination case succumbs to heart attack

WAZIRABAD – Punjab police officer Amir Shahzad, the complainant of the first information report (FIR) registered after attack on former premier Imran Khan, on Sunday died due to cardiac arrest.

Reports in local media suggest that Sub-Inspector Amir Shahzad, who was the Station House Officer (SHO) of Saddar Wazirabad police station, was rushed to a local medical facility after suffering a heart attack where he breathed his last without getting any medical aid.

Shehzad’s sudden death raised several questions as he was leading the probe into the attempt on Imran Khan’s life.

Earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan lamented the legal proceedings under SHO Amir Shahzad.

Former premier Imran Khan and several PTI leaders suffered injuries after a man sprayed bullets near the PTI container near Allahwala Chowk during PTI’s long march against snap polls.

Investigations into the incident have still not been concluded, while the attacker Naveed remained in police custody and admitted to kill defiant leader citing religious reasons.

On the other hand, the former premier claimed that ruling alliance members and some members from the powerful quarter are behind the assassination attempt.