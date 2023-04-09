Punjab police officer pursuing Imran Khan’s assassination case succumbs to heart attack

WAZIRABAD – Punjab police officer Amir Shahzad, the complainant of the first information report (FIR) registered after attack on former premier Imran Khan, on Sunday died due to cardiac arrest.
Reports in local media suggest that Sub-Inspector Amir Shahzad, who was the Station House Officer (SHO) of Saddar Wazirabad police station, was rushed to a local medical facility after suffering a heart attack where he breathed his last without getting any medical aid.
Shehzad’s sudden death raised several questions as he was leading the probe into the attempt on Imran Khan’s life.
Earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan lamented the legal proceedings under SHO Amir Shahzad.
Former premier Imran Khan and several PTI leaders suffered injuries after a man sprayed bullets near the PTI container near Allahwala Chowk during PTI’s long march against snap polls.
Investigations into the incident have still not been concluded, while the attacker Naveed remained in police custody and admitted to kill defiant leader citing religious reasons.
On the other hand, the former premier claimed that ruling alliance members and some members from the powerful quarter are behind the assassination attempt.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 09, 2023 (Sundday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|63.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,812 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,899.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
