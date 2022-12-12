Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary
Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)
SidNaaz fans were left teary-eyed when Shehnaaz Gill remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla at midnight and shared an emotional message along with pictures of them together and two cakes on Instagram. 

Sharing a picture of Sidharth, the Indian actress wrote, “I will see you again (heart emoticon and angel emoji) 12 12.” The picture shows Sidharth in a white shirt and black jacket as he runs his fingers through his hair.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Gill also shared picture of two cakes, one with ‘Sid’ and another with ‘12:12’ written on it. A picture of Sidharth along with several heart emoticons was also posted by her on her Instagram Stories.

Moreover, she also shared a monochrome picture of Shehnaaz holding Sidharth in her arms, from their time in the Bigg Boss 13 house. 

Earlier, Shukla's death had sent a shock wave across the internet. He was 40. The actor suffered a massive heart attack and died in his sleep. He was brought dead to the Cooper Hospital. The late actor was cremated in Oshiwara on September 3.

On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to be released in 2023.

