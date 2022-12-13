Imran Khan, other PTI leaders summoned by ECP in contempt case
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top electoral watchdog has directed PTI’s counsel to ensure that Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry appear at the next hearing on January 3.
Reports in local media suggest that the ECP bench heard the case of contempt against top leaders of the former ruling party as no PTI leader appeared in person today.
PTI’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry apprised ECP that the leaders could not appear before the commission citing poor health.
During today’s hearing, ECP members remarked that no one should doubt any prejudice. ECP later adjourned the hearing till the first week of January 2023.
Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had served notices to PTI leaders on a plea of the election commission seeking consolidation and transfer of all six challenges to its contempt notice pending before courts.
Imran Khan not barred from contesting future ... 09:54 AM | 24 Oct, 2022
RAWALPINDI – The Islamabad High Court has dismissed ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s plea to void the ...
Later, the electoral watchdog gets top court's approval to continue the contempt proceedings against the leaders.
