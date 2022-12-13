From tiny to mighty, Faysal Funds crossed Rs. 100 billion AUMs mark
Web Desk
03:22 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
From tiny to mighty, Faysal Funds crossed Rs. 100 billion AUMs mark
Share

KARACHI – Four years ago, Faysal Funds was another asset management company in Pakistan. Today, with assets under management of over PKR 100 Billion as of 30th Nov 2022, Faysal Funds has experienced a growth of over a thousand percent.

The driving forces in this growth have been the company’s diversified product offering, along with an innovative focus on digital products, making investment solutions accessible to every investor.

In an interview, Khaldoon Bin Latif, CEO – Faysal Funds said, “I am pleased to see the way Faysal Funds continues to shape up and move forward. Serving our customers is in our DNA and this unprecedented growth is a key indicator of customers’ confidence and financial stability and reaffirms our commitment to offer great value to our customers”.  He also added, “It is the trust and patronage of our valued investors and shareholders that has enabled us to scale so rapidly despite challenging market situations. Staying true to our vision of serving the wide-ranging needs of our customers, we continue to progress and serve the society at large.”

A subsidiary of Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), Faysal Funds (Faysal Asset Management Limited) is an Investment Manager that provides structured and customized professional investment solutions to its domestic and international clientele. Faysal Funds is licensed by SECP to carry out five (5) businesses i.e. asset management, investment advisory, pension funds management, private funds management, and REIT management.

Faysal Islami introduces hotel booking services ... 10:45 PM | 21 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Faysal Bank, in partnership with Pakistan’s largest hospitality technology company – Ascendant, ...

More From This Category
Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme relaunched ...
11:12 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
Pakistan’s fintech director faces lawsuit in US ...
11:10 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Wheat price reaches all-time high in Pakistan
05:35 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Pakistan mulls stern measures to curb gold, ...
02:05 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Bank award 2022
03:21 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Petrol price likely to decrease by Rs30 per litre ...
12:44 PM | 10 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022
08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat gets trolled for her bold photoshoot
02:23 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr