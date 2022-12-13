PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway

SUKKUR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday laid foundation stone of the 306-kilometre Sukkur-Hyderabad M6 motorway.

The project would be completed in 30 months. The project, whose estimated cost is Rs307 billion, was announced by the then prime minister Imran Khan in April 2021 as part of a “historic development package” for Sindh.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the construction quality he expects. “I will accept something better than other motorways of the country in terms of quality but nothing less,” he said.

PM Shehbaz also warned that he will make surprise visits to the site to see the speed and quality of the work.

“I ask Sindh Chief Minister [Murad Ali] Shah to keep an eye on the entire project so that quality is maintained and the project is completed in a timely manner,” he added.

The prime minister credited Sindh’s public-private partnership model for the inauguration of the project, and hoped to replicate the same at a federal level.

He credited his sibling and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif for laying the foundation of constructing motorways in the country.

The premier also highlighted that without Balochistan’s progress Pakistan will not prosper, adding that there is a need to make Gwadar port operational.

He said this project was unnecessarily delayed by the previous government.

The Sukkur-Hyderabad M6 motorway has been at the centre of a land scam case.

The long-delayed project has been in the news in recent days over allegations of local administrative officials embezzling funds allocated for its land.