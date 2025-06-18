Pakistan Navy rescues injured Indian crew member in successful maritime operation

KARACHI – The Pakistan Navy carried out a successful rescue operation at sea to save an injured Indian crew member aboard the Liberian oil tanker MT High Leader, which had requested urgent medical assistance, said ISPR.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) of the Pakistan Navy swiftly initiated the rescue mission.

The injured crew member was transported via the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency to a local hospital in Karachi for emergency medical treatment.

This timely and effective rescue reflects the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to humanitarian values and fulfilling international obligations beyond national boundaries.

The operation stands as a testament to the Navy’s exemplary role in safeguarding human life at sea.