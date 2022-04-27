UN chief strongly condemns Karachi university suicide attack
NEW YORK – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned terrorist attack in Karachi in which four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed.
In a statement, Guterres’ Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq said UN Chief expressed his condolences with the families and wished those injured a quick recovery.
Meanwhile in a statement, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis also strongly condemned the attack and sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of victims both in Pakistan and in China.
Three Chinese among four dead in Karachi ... 02:47 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – At least four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and several others sustained ...
The suicide attack near the Confucius Institute in the University of Karachi on Tuesday left four people, including three Chinese nationals, dead and several others injured.
A video of the incident captured by CCTV camera shows a woman suicide bomber who blew herself up close to the van of Chinese nationals.
CCTV footage shows suicide bomber blowing herself ... 06:11 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – A video captured by CCTV camera shows a woman suicide bomber who blew herself up close to the van of ...
