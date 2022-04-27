UN chief strongly condemns Karachi university suicide attack

11:11 AM | 27 Apr, 2022
UN chief strongly condemns Karachi university suicide attack
Source: @antonioguterres (Twitter)
Share

NEW YORK – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned terrorist attack in Karachi in which four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed.

In a statement, Guterres’ Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq said UN Chief expressed his condolences with the families and wished those injured a quick recovery.

Meanwhile in a statement, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis also strongly condemned the attack and sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of victims both in Pakistan and in China.  

Three Chinese among four dead in Karachi ... 02:47 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

KARACHI – At least four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and several others sustained ...

The suicide attack near the Confucius Institute in the University of Karachi on Tuesday left four people, including three Chinese nationals, dead and several others injured.

A video of the incident captured by CCTV camera shows a woman suicide bomber who blew herself up close to the van of Chinese nationals.

CCTV footage shows suicide bomber blowing herself ... 06:11 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

KARACHI – A video captured by CCTV camera shows a woman suicide bomber who blew herself up close to the van of ...

More From This Category
LHC orders Punjab governor to complete Hamza ...
10:27 AM | 27 Apr, 2022
China condemns Karachi university attack, asks ...
09:32 AM | 27 Apr, 2022
‘Sister Andre’: French nun becomes oldest ...
10:23 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
'Exercise Inspired Union': Pakistan, US hold ...
10:53 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in South ...
08:20 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz visits Chinese embassy to condole ...
07:54 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Parents should also be taught how to behave with children: Sajal Aly
06:25 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr