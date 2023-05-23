Bushra Bibi secures interim bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

LAHORE – An accountability court granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi till May 31 in the Al-Qadir Trust case, just before the former lady is set to appear before NAB in graft case.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi arrived at Judicial Complex Islamabad and appeared before the accountability court where Judge Muhammad Bashir heard their plea.

After the arguments, the court granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, and directed her to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000.

Ahead of Imran Khan's meeting, stern security arrangements were made around Judicial Complex Islamabad. Khan and his wife will later join the combined investigation team of top antigraft watchdog in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

More to follow...