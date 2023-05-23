Supreme Court clears the air on arranging Mercedes car for Imran Khan for court appearance

ISLAMABAD – After Supreme Court’s action against Imran Khan’s arrest, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman was brought to the apex court in a convoy of cars while he himself was traveling in a bullet-proof Mercedes.

His appearance in a luxury car raised several eyebrows and prompted strong reaction from ruling alliance.

Amid the criticism, Supreme Court clarified that it did not provide a Mercedes car for Imran Khan to appear before the court.

The court spokesperson said it’s the Islamabad police arranged Mercedes for shifting former premier to court.

PTI chief appearance faced some delay as cops were arranging for his safe transportation to the court.

The recent clarification comes as PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal, shared a tweet in which he questioned Chief Justice why he was not provided a Mercedes for court appearances.