Supreme Court clears the air on arranging Mercedes car for Imran Khan for court appearance

ISLAMABAD – After Supreme Court’s action against Imran Khan’s arrest, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman was brought to the apex court in a convoy of cars while he himself was traveling in a bullet-proof Mercedes.
His appearance in a luxury car raised several eyebrows and prompted strong reaction from ruling alliance.
Amid the criticism, Supreme Court clarified that it did not provide a Mercedes car for Imran Khan to appear before the court.
The court spokesperson said it’s the Islamabad police arranged Mercedes for shifting former premier to court.
PTI chief appearance faced some delay as cops were arranging for his safe transportation to the court.
The recent clarification comes as PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal, shared a tweet in which he questioned Chief Justice why he was not provided a Mercedes for court appearances.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 23, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|84.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.25
|767.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.47
|42.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.42
|41.82
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.27
|935.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.92
|63.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.45
|181.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.58
|26.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.31
|749.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.25
|78.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.91
|27.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.28
|319.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.37
|8.52
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
