Search

Pakistan

Supreme Court clears the air on arranging Mercedes car for Imran Khan for court appearance

Web Desk 11:06 AM | 23 May, 2023
Supreme Court clears the air on arranging Mercedes car for Imran Khan for court appearance
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – After Supreme Court’s action against Imran Khan’s arrest, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman was brought to the apex court in a convoy of cars while he himself was traveling in a bullet-proof Mercedes.

His appearance in a luxury car raised several eyebrows and prompted strong reaction from ruling alliance.

Amid the criticism, Supreme Court clarified that it did not provide a Mercedes car for Imran Khan to appear before the court.

The court spokesperson said it’s the Islamabad police arranged Mercedes for shifting former premier to court.

PTI chief appearance faced some delay as cops were arranging for his safe transportation to the court.

The recent clarification comes as PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal, shared a tweet in which he questioned Chief Justice why he was not provided a Mercedes for court appearances.

Supreme Court shoots down rumors of scuffle between judges

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Supreme Court takes up ECP’s plea on Punjab election verdict today

10:22 AM | 23 May, 2023

ATC grants Imran Khan bail in eight cases for Judicial Complex violence

09:19 AM | 23 May, 2023

Imran Khan to hold Twitter Space session tonight amid crackdown on PTI

05:35 PM | 22 May, 2023

Imran Riaz not present in any police station across Pakistan, Punjab IG tells LHC

01:27 PM | 22 May, 2023

Imran Khan fears another arrest as he travels Islamabad tomorrow for court appearance

12:05 PM | 22 May, 2023

Pakistan prepares to launch first air taxi service

05:38 PM | 21 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Supreme Court clears the air on arranging Mercedes car for Imran Khan ...

11:06 AM | 23 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23rd May 2023 

09:03 AM | 23 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 23, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 84.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.2 80
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.25 767.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.47 42.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.42 41.82
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.27 935.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.92 63.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.45 181.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.58 26.88
Omani Riyal OMR 741.31 749.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.25 78.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.91 27.21
Swiss Franc CHF 317.28 319.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.37 8.52

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 23, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: