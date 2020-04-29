Cabinet approves ‘Assistance Package’ for health workers embracing martyrdom due to COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD- The Federal Cabinet has approved the Assistance Package for healthcare worker embracing martyrdom amid COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal cabinet the package was approved, under which, any healthcare worker, who dies while performing duties related to COVID-19 shall be entitled to the same package as is applicable to the government servants in cases of security-related deaths contained in the Shuhada Package.

The package will be applicable in the domain of Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The cabinet approved the request of the Inquiry Commission, probing into increase in sugar prices, to extend the time for submission of the report by three weeks.

The Prime Minister said the government had planned to offer state-owned land located in major cities to the overseas Pakistanis in order to generate financial resources.

While approving 75 billion rupees relief package in the first phase for the labour, the prime minister directed his Special Assistant for Social Welfare and Minister for Industries to devise a comprehensive mechanism for providing relief to the labourers.

The cabinet approved a proposal to notify that all the companies supplying electricity or gas through distribution or transmission line be members of a Credit Bureau and to furnish information in accordance with the Credit Bureau Act, 2015.

The meeting also approved allocation for a grant-in-aid from the Federal Government for the journalists and journalistic bodies.

The Prime Minister also directed to ban the export of all edible items, which are consumed by the common man in wake coronavirus pandemic.