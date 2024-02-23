Search

Hania Aamir lights up social media with "Palentine's Day"

Maheen Khawaja
06:45 PM | 23 Feb, 2024
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Pakistan's beloved actress, Hania Aamir, known for her captivating performances and infectious energy, is back to brighten your day with another social media post!

Known for her infectious energy and genuine charm, she has become a cultural icon in Pakistani entertainment. From compelling performances on the silver screen to engaging online content, Hania's career reflects her talent and ability to connect with the audience.

More than just a stunning face and a powerhouse performer on screen, Aamir has built a fanbase of 11.9 million on Instagram by showcasing her genuine personality and zest for life.

Forget the traditional Valentine's Day, Aamir celebrates "Palentine's Day" with her friends, embracing laughter and camaraderie around a crackling bonfire and belting out tunes in a live karaoke session. 

On the work front, Aamir is an accomplished star who has several commercial hits under her belt, with Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, and Janaan being the most notable. 

WATCH — Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem featuring Hania Aamir, Babar Azam

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

The writer is a staff member.

